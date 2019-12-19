 Home / Currents / NTEC Funds 24 Community Projects Totaling $200,000

NTEC Funds 24 Community Projects Totaling $200,000

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 18 Dec 2019

NTEC Community Affairs Coordinator Cortasha Upshaw (left) presents a check to David Randolph Sr. (center) and Norman Begay, both representing Newcomb Chapter. Newcomb Chapter was awarded funding to build an outdoor basketball court.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) announced the recipients of the $200,000 Community Benefit Fund, a grant to help community projects from non-profit organizations and Navajo Nation chapters, during an awards luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

“Each year, NTEC looks to help communities improve their quality of life through community-based projects. Being owned by the Navajo Nation, this is part of our mission to help the organizations that help Navajo people. Thank you for the hard work each of you do for your communities,” NTEC CEO Clark Moseley wrote in a written statement.

The Community Benefit Fund is an annual grant initiative that helps community projects financially. Twenty-four projects received funding this year.

“We try to fund as many projects as we can. The review process is extremely competitive,” said Cortasha Upshaw, NTEC Community Affairs coordinator.

Some projects included building an outdoor basketball court for Newcomb Chapter, publishing a Navajo language storybook for parents to read to infants, backpacks filled with food for school children through Echo Food Bank and creating business opportunities for farmers in Greasewood Springs, Arizona.

“We are really excited to see how these projects are going to develop in the upcoming year. They are all excellent opportunities for community members,” Upshaw said.

The CBF started in 2016 so NTEC could help communities increase opportunities to improve the quality of life through projects in different categories.

In 2020, NTEC anticipates bringing a program like the CBF to communities near the northern NTEC operations in Wyoming and Montana.

“This is one of the ways NTEC shows our gratitude to he communities for allowing us to operate in their areas. We are good corporate citizens and want to bring our history of community giving to our new neighbors,” Moseley said.

Here is a list of projects awarded this year.

Newcomb Chapter

Community Outdoor Basketball Court

Newcomb Chapter has never had an outdoor community basketball court. This court will provide a safe place for recreation activities for the community.

Red Feather Development Group

Native Home Resource Network – Four Corners

This program is to help limited- income Navajo families resolve home health and safety issues in order to qualify for the Four Corners wood and coal burning appliance replacement and home weatherization project.

Economic Council Helping Others (ECHO)

Food Bank & Kids Backpack Program

ECHO proposes provide up to 1,000 backpacks filled with ready-to-eat food for children in danger of going home to no food. Areas targeted include Lybrook, Newcomb, Shiprock, Crownpoint/Bisti and Lake Valley.

Diné We Can

Siihasin Bike Program: Build a bike Program

This project will provide youth 18 years and younger an experience where they will gain important skills in areas that will form the foundation of their budding experience.

Beclabito Chapter

Solar Parking Lot Lighting

This project was funded in 2018 and the chapter is asking for five additional streetlights for the safety that lighting provides in a rural community.

Navajo Prep School

Strong Navajo School Legacy Project

This project will create a strong campus culture, by placing signs throughout the campus with stories of the school’s rich campus history.

People Assisting The Homeless (PATH)

Promoting Sustainable Activities

This project will continue to provide food, clothing and temporary shelter to homeless persons in a safe and structured environment.

Healing Circle Drop-in Center

Six Directions of Navajo Tradition to Develop T’aa ho’ajit’eego

The program will provide concepts to participants where they will learn a six-part program which is central to traditional Navajo way of knowing.

Tonalea Chapter

Community Playground

A playground that will be located within the chapter boundaries next to the proposed community trail.

Greasewood Springs Chapter

Greasewood Springs Chapter

This project will serve the community on three levels: social, economic, and nutritional, including the formation of a farmers market.

Nageezi Chapter

Nageezi Chapter Playground

To install a commercial playground equipment on the Nageezi Chapter compound for community members.

Navajo YES

Navajo Trails Task Force Project

The communities and Navajo Parks trails initiative is all about building, maintaining, promoting, and teaching about the growing network of trails across the Navajo Nation.

Kirtland Youth Association

Developing Young Minds, Bodies and Security

This project will provide homework assistance, STEM activities, and literacy opportunities in Afterschool and Summer Youth Programs.

Boys & Girls Club of Farmington

Power Library Connections to Help Working Families

This project will provide library services through the Club’s Power Library with the purpose of introducing school children to the Farmington Public Library.

Cornfields Chapter

Cornfields Chapter Earth Day

This project will address illegal trash dumping activities. These activities not only negatively impact the environment, but they degrade the character of our neighborhoods and the quality of life of our residents.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Juan County

Native American Mentoring Initiative

This project will support both the community-based and school- based one-to-one mentoring matches for Navajo youth.

N.M. Association for the Education of Young Children in partnership with Explora

STEM Leaders: Professional Development for Early Childhood Educators and Providers

This project will provide hands- on, minds-on workshop for early childhood educators, providers, parents and librarians.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity Homes, Renovations and Repairs

Our projects is to do a minimum of four preservation, renovation and repair projects on homes that are unsafe, inadequate and unsanitary.

San Juan County Life Skills Foundation

Leadership in Action 2 – Equipping San Juan County Youth for the Future

First Tee will integrate leadership skills in all of our programs and create special events to highlight these programs and provide opportunities for youth and demonstrate the skills learned.

Tse Daa Kaan Chapter

Nanise’ Nizhoni Garden Project

The project will provide workshops to give information about the proper ways of planting.

Farmington Rio Del Sol Kiwanis

Kiwanis Clothes for Kids and Shoes for Kids

The project provides 300 plus elementary children with new clothes and new shoes and will focus on the northeast corner of the Navajo reservation.

Diné Community Development Corporation

Navajo Agriculture Entrepreneurship Project

This project will provide an agriculturally based entrepreneurship programs to strengthen the agriculture economy on the Navajo Nation and rural communities.

Don’t Meth with us Foundation

Don’t Meth with Us

Don’t Meth with us is a drug awareness program designed to target 5th grade students about the dangers of experimenting with meth and other illegal and addictive substances.

Northwest New Mexico Arts Council

Every Child Ready to Read

Teaching and educating parents and other caregivers, elders and grandparents how to support the early literacy development of their children/grandchildren/foster children is the basis of Every Child Ready to Read by sharing a fingerplay book in the Navajo language.

 

 

