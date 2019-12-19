NTEC Funds 24 Community Projects Totaling $200,000
Published December 19, 2019
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) announced the recipients of the $200,000 Community Benefit Fund, a grant to help community projects from non-profit organizations and Navajo Nation chapters, during an awards luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
“Each year, NTEC looks to help communities improve their quality of life through community-based projects. Being owned by the Navajo Nation, this is part of our mission to help the organizations that help Navajo people. Thank you for the hard work each of you do for your communities,” NTEC CEO Clark Moseley wrote in a written statement.
The Community Benefit Fund is an annual grant initiative that helps community projects financially. Twenty-four projects received funding this year.
“We try to fund as many projects as we can. The review process is extremely competitive,” said Cortasha Upshaw, NTEC Community Affairs coordinator.
Some projects included building an outdoor basketball court for Newcomb Chapter, publishing a Navajo language storybook for parents to read to infants, backpacks filled with food for school children through Echo Food Bank and creating business opportunities for farmers in Greasewood Springs, Arizona.
“We are really excited to see how these projects are going to develop in the upcoming year. They are all excellent opportunities for community members,” Upshaw said.
The CBF started in 2016 so NTEC could help communities increase opportunities to improve the quality of life through projects in different categories.
In 2020, NTEC anticipates bringing a program like the CBF to communities near the northern NTEC operations in Wyoming and Montana.
“This is one of the ways NTEC shows our gratitude to he communities for allowing us to operate in their areas. We are good corporate citizens and want to bring our history of community giving to our new neighbors,” Moseley said.
Here is a list of projects awarded this year.
Newcomb Chapter
Community Outdoor Basketball Court
Newcomb Chapter has never had an outdoor community basketball court. This court will provide a safe place for recreation activities for the community.
Red Feather Development Group
Native Home Resource Network – Four Corners
This program is to help limited- income Navajo families resolve home health and safety issues in order to qualify for the Four Corners wood and coal burning appliance replacement and home weatherization project.
Economic Council Helping Others (ECHO)
Food Bank & Kids Backpack Program
ECHO proposes provide up to 1,000 backpacks filled with ready-to-eat food for children in danger of going home to no food. Areas targeted include Lybrook, Newcomb, Shiprock, Crownpoint/Bisti and Lake Valley.
Diné We Can
Siihasin Bike Program: Build a bike Program
This project will provide youth 18 years and younger an experience where they will gain important skills in areas that will form the foundation of their budding experience.
Beclabito Chapter
Solar Parking Lot Lighting
This project was funded in 2018 and the chapter is asking for five additional streetlights for the safety that lighting provides in a rural community.
Navajo Prep School
Strong Navajo School Legacy Project
This project will create a strong campus culture, by placing signs throughout the campus with stories of the school’s rich campus history.
People Assisting The Homeless (PATH)
Promoting Sustainable Activities
This project will continue to provide food, clothing and temporary shelter to homeless persons in a safe and structured environment.
Healing Circle Drop-in Center
Six Directions of Navajo Tradition to Develop T’aa ho’ajit’eego
The program will provide concepts to participants where they will learn a six-part program which is central to traditional Navajo way of knowing.
Tonalea Chapter
Community Playground
A playground that will be located within the chapter boundaries next to the proposed community trail.
Greasewood Springs Chapter
Greasewood Springs Chapter
This project will serve the community on three levels: social, economic, and nutritional, including the formation of a farmers market.
Nageezi Chapter
Nageezi Chapter Playground
To install a commercial playground equipment on the Nageezi Chapter compound for community members.
Navajo YES
Navajo Trails Task Force Project
The communities and Navajo Parks trails initiative is all about building, maintaining, promoting, and teaching about the growing network of trails across the Navajo Nation.
Kirtland Youth Association
Developing Young Minds, Bodies and Security
This project will provide homework assistance, STEM activities, and literacy opportunities in Afterschool and Summer Youth Programs.
Boys & Girls Club of Farmington
Power Library Connections to Help Working Families
This project will provide library services through the Club’s Power Library with the purpose of introducing school children to the Farmington Public Library.
Cornfields Chapter
Cornfields Chapter Earth Day
This project will address illegal trash dumping activities.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Juan County
Native American Mentoring Initiative
This project will support both the community-based and school- based one-to-one mentoring matches for Navajo youth.
N.M. Association for the Education of Young Children in partnership with Explora
STEM Leaders: Professional Development for Early Childhood Educators and Providers
This project will provide hands- on, minds-on workshop for early childhood educators, providers, parents and librarians.
Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity
Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity Homes, Renovations and Repairs
Our projects is to do a minimum of four preservation, renovation and repair projects on homes that are unsafe, inadequate and unsanitary.
San Juan County Life Skills Foundation
Leadership in Action 2 – Equipping San Juan County Youth for the Future
First Tee will integrate leadership skills in all of our programs and create special events to highlight these programs and provide opportunities for youth and demonstrate the skills learned.
Tse Daa Kaan Chapter
Nanise’ Nizhoni Garden Project
The project will provide workshops to give information about the proper ways of planting.
Farmington Rio Del Sol Kiwanis
Kiwanis Clothes for Kids and Shoes for Kids
The project provides 300 plus elementary children with new clothes and new shoes and will focus on the northeast corner of the Navajo reservation.
Diné Community Development Corporation
Navajo Agriculture Entrepreneurship Project
This project will provide an agriculturally based entrepreneurship programs to strengthen the agriculture economy on the Navajo Nation and rural communities.
Don’t Meth with us Foundation
Don’t Meth with Us
Don’t Meth with us is a drug awareness program designed to target 5th grade students about the dangers of experimenting with meth and other illegal and addictive substances.
Northwest New Mexico Arts Council
Every Child Ready to Read
Teaching and educating parents and other caregivers, elders and grandparents how to support the early literacy development of their children/grandchildren/foster children is the basis of Every Child Ready to Read by sharing a fingerplay book in the Navajo language.