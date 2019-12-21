Neomi Gilmore confirmed as district court judge by 24th Navajo Nation Council
Published December 21, 2019
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. At Thursday’s special session of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, Neomi Gilmore was confirmed as a probationary judge in the Navajo Nation District Court system. Honorable Gilmore’s confirmation came after the recommendation of the Judicial Conduct Commission to President Nez for appointment to the vacant judgeship.
Hon. Gilmore is a law graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law and has been a member in good standing of the Navajo Bar Association since 2015.
At the confirmation, Hon. Gilmore demonstrated her proficiency in speaking the Navajo language. She also expressed her interest in serving the Judicial Branch to further integrate Diné Fundamental Law into the district court system.
Hon. Gilmore served previously in the Navajo Nation Department of Justice Chapter Unit where she provided legal services to 110 Navajo Nation Chapters and the Administrative Service Center program in the Division of Community Development.
As a probationary judge, Hon. Gilmore will now serve two years at the district court level. Following the two years, the Law and Order Committee of the Navajo Nation Council will hold an evaluation of performance and either recommend the permanent appointment or the removal of the probationary judge based on public testimony.
At the special session, the 24th Navajo Nation Council also voted to confirm two other district court judges, Hon. Letitia Stover and Hon. Malcolm Laughing.