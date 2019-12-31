2nd Most Read in 2019 – Navajo Mark Charles Announces He is Running for President in 2020; Wants “We the People” to Mean “All the People”
Published May 30, 2019
WASHINGTON — With a release of a YouTube video, Mark Charles, a tribal citizen of the Navajo Nation, announced he is running for president of the United States in 2020.
Charles, who is one of the country’s leading experts on the Doctrine of Discovery, challenges Americans to get past the current politics of whether America needs to be great again or the opposing viewpoint that America is already great and enter into a national dialogue that involves race, gender and class.
He calls his campaign an 18-month journey.
In his announcement video that runs almost nine minutes, Charles argues “We the People” in the U.S. Constitution was not inclusive of women or Native Americans and only considered African American slaves as only being 3/5 of a person. Charles says even with the attempt to remedy the injustice of slavery of African Americans, the United States now has the highest rate of incarceration in the world with a disproportionate of people of color.
Charles says “We the people have never meant all the people.” He feels it is time for inclusion. He says it is time for “We the people to truly means all the people.”
Neither a Democrat or a Republican, Charles, who lives in Washington D.C., is running as an independent.
DISCLOSURE: Charles is a longtime contributor to Native News Online
Read his latest Commentary that appeared Monday, on Memorial Day, in Native News Online: A Native Perspective on Memorial Day
Is Mark Charles, a tribal citizen of the Navajo Nation a natural born US citizen per 8 U.S. Code § 1401. Nationals and citizens of United States at birth.
The following shall be nationals and citizens of the United States at birth:
(b) a person born in the United States to a member of an Indian, Eskimo, Aleutian, or other aboriginal tribe: Provided, That the granting of citizenship under this subsection shall not in any manner impair or otherwise affect the right of such person to tribal or other property;?
If not, then he fails constitutional eligibility.
American Indians who are enrolled members of their tribal nation enjoy dual citizenship with the United States. Yes, Mark Charles qualifies constitutionally.
Thank you Levi for answering this idiot’s challenge of Mark Charles’ citizenship. For believing that he is so astute, he should have known better than to challenge Mark’s citizenship. Maybe he just wanted to hear himself talk.
Harsh words and name calling do not support the cause of equality and justice.
Great
Oh, for heaven sakes! You answered you’re own question- mostly- & still ask if our only native people of this continent should be questioned about tribal affiliation? It is they who were forced by intruding colonizers to become what others wanted, in their own land!
That said, running as an Independent (obviously his right, but, he’s running for this “american country”- ironically- s7ch as it is) may be showing his independence from established parties; but he would not win!..at least the first time(s) around. Worse yet, it diminishes what is now, immediately needed: Getting a real traitor & his admin.vout of office!
Why do you put this negative outlook on what is possible. If you do not believe in yourself you will not succeed. We will win by supporting what is just and loving. Not by fighting.
DECOLONIZATION!!!!! NOW IS THE TIME!
I’ve read Mark’s commentaries on Native News Online & Mark’s social media platform for years.
Just a thought. Mark might want do a meet & greet with former 3rd party candidate Ross Perot.
He’s 88 years old now. I met Ross a couple of times in 1993. He said politics was a dirty business. I told him that the Bushes & Clintons had infiltrated his campaign offices. Ross replied, “tell me something I don’t already know”.
Where do we sign-up to help his campaign? We are in VT and are experienced campaigners!
Yes, I’d like to help out also! I’m in Colorado.
Its a difficulty to get ballot status in all of the states. It would be good to see if it can be done. Get out your spreadsheets too as some states do not release the “official” forms till October this year. If he is reregistered as a Green he could seek nomination there where multiple states already have ballot access. Chase Iron Eyes is a Green
Suerte. Mni Wiconi.
Nova, Thank you for your reply. Here is the link to my website where you can sign up to volunteer, donate and even watch and share the announcement video. Thanks for your interest.
https://www.markcharles2020.com
What is his stand on the 2nd ammendment and term limits for all politicians on state and federal levels?
Why don’t you ask Mark.
We are 500 Nations if we stand behind this man We would finally have a true president who would fight for Indian Nations in the United States! If we don’t we are saying to America We are the original inhabitants of this land but we don’t care!
I thought the Navajo Nation only honors those whose mothers are also Dine’ Tribal members.
Charles is running as an Independant, unless we dissolve the Electoral College, running as an Independent will not matter as they only honor the GOP & DNC candidates.
I feel Charles makes many great points & agree with his views.
Excellent! Most proud of our Brother. 👏🏾👏🏾☺️🙏🏾👍🏾✊🏾💯
Stay Blessed
Gloria
I am moved to tears. Finally, I have heard the truth. The truth we all need to hear!
Where do I sign up to help in whatever way possible for this campaign?
Here is a link to my campaign website where you can sign up to volunteer, watch the announcement video and even donate.
https://www.markcharles2020.com/volunteer
Mark,
I appreciate the Breath of Fresh Air entering into the Political Arena! I spent a Good Part of my younger life in Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico and Understand the Thought Pattern and the Goals. I appreciate both very much!!
I am always Afraid of Candidates that are sent to Washington getting Sucked in to the Current Political Methods. Please Hold Fast and Be strong. We The People are all of us, We are Stronger than the opposition and can Accomplish this.
I am in Houston, I work in Oil & Gas & I am a Vol. Firefighter. I stand With you and am here to assist as I can.
2:48 P.M. E.S.T. 5/31/2019
Write in Presidential Candidate
michaelmsm1234@gmail.com
Behind Mark 100%
Mark Charles, It would be awesome if you monitored your comments or have a director of communications responding to we the people concerns!
I agree with his right to run for President & I personally think we NEED a Native American to actually get the country back on it’s feet. A land without the hate that the current one is pushing & who is also bringing racism to an all time high.
Mark Charles, you will make a great President- Amen
I am hoping he is going to be on the ballot for all of the 50 states. While I currently have a favorite candidate in the Democratic Primary I feel we need a good Independent choice so that we won’t be left trying to choose the lesser of two evils.
I have long advocated to have a Native American president. We are lucky to have an honest and caring man in our community from the San Manuel Mission band of Indians. His name is James Ramos and dream of the day when he will run for president. James was chief of his tribe and a traditional bird singer. He went 2 School obtaining various business degrees and is now a local assemblyman in San Bernardino County, ca. As soon as he became assemblyman he has passed many bills every week to help the people. The Dine’ friend did not mention his education and business savvy. These are qualities that are needed to deal with those in the higher echelon of government.
I would suggest that you look at James Ramos background and see if you agree with me. I really feel a traditional Native American would be the right person for all the people and for mother Earth, but they need to appeal 2 more than Native Americans. James Ramos is well equipped to represent all the people!
That much truth, brought a tear to my eye. Beautifully said Mark.
* TIME TO GIVE the Land back to it’s Rightful People and Respectfully !
Running Independent is kind of pointless… at least with a 3rd Party he could have ballot access and if he got 5% of the vote his party could get federal funding in the tens of millions for future elections… now he’s just going to pull votes away from Socialist Parties like the Green Party who are close to getting 5%. He should have ran as a Green or at least Peace&Freedom or Socialist Party USA.
what is a avenue to donate?
Hi Michael, Here is a link to my website where you can donate, watch the announcement video and sign up to volunteer.
https://www.markcharles2020.com/volunteer
Excellent! Time to teach, time to talk, time to understand, time to make a “shared memory”.
I would love to help here in Florida! I am already doing as much talking to people as I can about your campaign. ❤️ #ALLTHEPEOPLE !
Maybe if you try to not make it so anti white male you’ll get a vote… rubbed me wrong, I grew up the only white boy in class and I can tell you first hand it’s human nature to take advantage of a situation everyone is a piece of crap and when God ends it it’s all gonna be just fine
Awesome.. We Definitely need a change to this American country.. I’d vote for a Native American President.. Plus, I’ll spread the word.. Im in Portland, Oregon….