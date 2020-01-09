National Tribal Organizations Partner with Tribal Nations in Nevada to Host Presidential Candidate Forum
Published January 9, 2020
LAS VEGAS — A collective of national tribal organizations and several tribal nations located in Nevada are proud to announce the second Native American Presidential Forum, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the University of Las Vegas (UNLV) campus on January 14-15, 2020. Four Directions, Inc., a national voting rights organization, is continuing this effort in partnership with the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Native American Rights Fund, Native Organizers Alliance, and several Nevada tribal nations.
The livestream link for the event will be available on Monday, January 13, 2020 at www.NativeVote2020.com.
AGENDA – DRAFT
January 14, 2020
All Times Pacific Standard Time
Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at University of Nevada Las Vegas
9:00 am Opening Ceremony / Welcome by Las Vegas Paiute Tribe
9:30 am Wovaka to Wounded Knee, a Discussion
10:30 am Interview of OJ Semans re Census and
Interview of Kevin Allis re Broadband in Indian Country
11:00 am Panel on Nevada Tribal Nations Issues
12:00-12:30 pm Break for lunch
1:00 pm Remarks by distinguished guests
2:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Mark Charles, Independent
3:00 pm Panel on Native American political engagement – From denial to full participation
4:00 pm Candidate 2
5:00 pm Panel on Multicultural Opportunities for Full Integration into Political Participation in America
Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability
January 15, 2020
9:00 am Opening Ceremony
9:30 am World Premier of Somebody’s Daughter, an important MMIW Documentary
11:00 am Confirmed Candidate Pete Buttigieg
12:00-12:30 pm Break
12:30 – 2:45 pm Panel on Native American Education – Challenges, Burdens, and links to Economic Development
2:45 pm Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
3:00 pm Panel on Climate Change, Environment, Sacred Sites – What Indian Country can Teach the United States
4:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Tom Steyer, Democrat
5:00 pm Candidate 6
6:00 pm Closing Ceremony
Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability