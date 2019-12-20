 Home / Currents / Lakota Nation Invitational “A High School Holiday Sports Classic” Underway in Rapid City

Lakota Nation Invitational “A High School Holiday Sports Classic” Underway in Rapid City

by Levi Rickert
December 20, 2019

 

Lakota Nation Invitational draws thousands annually to Rapid City each December. Native News Online photos by Levi Rickert

Published December 20, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 43rd Annual Lakota Nation Invitational, a basketball tournament that draws American Indian 16 boys and 16 American Indian girls high school basketball teams each December, is underway at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The invitational began in 1976 in the aftermath of the American Indian Movement takeover of Wounded Knee in 1973 when tensions ran high in South Dakota.

“Back then non-Indian teams did not want to play Indian teams because they feared violence. There was a perception that coming to the reservations to play basketball could turn violent,” says Bryan Brewer, the former president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, who started the invitational. The first invitational was for eight boys basketball teams, according to Brewer.

This year the teams come from predominately American Indian teams from South Dakota and Nebraska.

“What we have now is grandparents who played in the early days of the invitational now watching their grandchildren play in the tournament,” says Brewer.

Brewer, who has been at the helm of the Lakota Nation Invitational, when asked how long why he keeps running the tournament, he says with a smile on his face  he committed to do it for 50 years.

This year’s invitational runs through tomorrow.

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

