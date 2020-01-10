 Home / Currents / Indigenous Grandfather & 12-year-old Handcuffed in front of Vancouver Bank after Trying to Open an Account

Indigenous Grandfather & 12-year-old Handcuffed in front of Vancouver Bank after Trying to Open an Account

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 09 Jan 2020

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were handcuffed in front of a Bank of Montreal in Vancouver while trying to open up an account on Dec. 20. (Jess Houstey )

Published January 9, 2020

By Angela Sterritt · CBC News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Maxwell Johnson thought his appointment at the Bank of Montreal would be routine.

He’s been a customer since 2014 and wanted to open an account for his 12-year-old granddaughter so he could transfer funds to her electronically when she was on the road for basketball games.

But at the Dec. 20 meeting at BMO’s Burrard Street location in downtown Vancouver, an employee questioned the identification he and his granddaughter presented.

“She said the numbers didn’t match up what she had on her computer,” Johnson said from his home in Bella Bella, a Heiltsuk community located on B.C’s Central Coast.

READ the entire article.

 

