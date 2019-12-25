Holiday Message from Speaker Damon and the 24th Navajo Nation Council
Christmas 2019
Published December 25, 2019
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Office of the Speaker and 24th Navajo Nation Council wish Navajo families a Merry Christmas and a safe New Year.
Please remember to check on your elders over the holidays. We must ensure that they are warm and have enough food, water, and other essentials. The simple act of spending with our elders is a chance to learn and expand upon the love of our family and friends. If you have to travel, please take time to arrive to your destinations safely.
This holiday season, Council sent care packages to Navajo active duty service members currently serving overseas. We salute the brave Navajo men and women who cannot return home this holiday season. We are grateful for their dedication and service in the U.S. Armed Forces. Thank you for defending our freedom and keeping our families safe. The care packages should have arrived in time for Christmas, filled with such Navajo essentials as green chili, Spam, Cracker Jacks, Navajo corn, magazines, and more.
The New Year is almost here and the Navajo Nation Council is going to continue advancing our nation forward in the priority areas of water rights, economic development, tourism, transportation, infrastructure, social matters, veterans, and taxes. We cannot do this alone, however. We will need the cooperation of our counterparts in the Executive and Judicial Branches, as well as the support of our stakeholders, the Navajo people.
May your families be blessed with love and happiness in the New Year.