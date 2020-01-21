Gun Lake Casino chefs, staff feed hundreds at Michigan ministry for homeless, disadvantaged
Published January 21, 2020
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly three dozen volunteers from a Native-owned casino in western Michigan helped feed hundreds of homeless and low-income residents at Dégagé Ministries in downtown Grand Rapids.
Chefs Keenan Fifield and Travis Narlock of Sandhill Café, a 24/7 eatery in the Gun Lake Casino, prepared meals at the annual charitable event for Dégagé Ministries. Volunteers from Gun Lake Casino served more than 300 plates during lunch and breakfast. The casino donated fresh food and an assortment of refreshments and desserts. A local musician provided live entertainment during the event.
Gun Lake Casino, which has supported Dégagé Ministries since 2011, also provided $2,500 in funding to support the mission of Dégagé Ministries.
“We are honored to continue our partnership with Dégagé Ministries,” Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino, said in a statement. “Each year, our team members eagerly volunteer to participate in this occasion. There is nothing more gratifying than serving those who need it the most.”
Dégagé Ministries, an ecumenical Christian organization supported by many religious denominations, works to ensure homeless and low-income residents in Grand Rapids receive basic supplies for daily living. Hundreds of individuals receive vital necessities at Dégagé including meals, drinking water, winter clothing and hygiene products.
Gun Lake Casino is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, commonly known as the Gun Lake Tribe.