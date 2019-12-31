 Home / Currents / Global News: Inuk Singer Kelly Fraser Died by Suicide Amid ‘Hard’ Fight with PTSD, Family Says

Global News: Inuk Singer Kelly Fraser Died by Suicide Amid ‘Hard’ Fight with PTSD, Family Says

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 30 Dec 2019

Kelly Fraser

Published December 31, 2019

BY JOSH K. ELLIOTT GLOBAL NEWS

Inuk singer Kelly Fraser spoke openly about her personal traumas and channelled her pain to help others before she died by suicide at age 26 on Christmas Eve, her family said in a statement.

“She was fiercely open with her fans in the hopes that sharing her personal struggles might help them know they were not alone,” Fraser’s mother, Theresa Angoo, and her six siblings said in a statement on Monday, nearly a week after her death.

They said Fraser died by suicide in Winnipeg on Dec. 24 following a long struggle with PTSD “as a result of childhood traumas, racism and persistent cyberbullying.” The circumstances of her death were unclear when it was first reported last week.

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

