From Around the Web: High School Announcer Fired for Calling Native Girl’s Basketball Team “Lazy Browning Indians”
Currents / 19 Jan 2020/
Published January 19, 2020
BROWNING, Mont. — The Superintendent of Browning Public Schools, Corrina Guardipee-Hall, released a letter Saturday in regard to an incident during a girl’s basketball game in Columbia Falls.
According to the letter, an announcer for Columbia Falls High School announced the “Browning Lady Indians” as the “Browning Lazy Indians” during the starting lineup.
