Family Seeks Assistance to Find Crow 16-Year-Old Teen Who Went Missing on New Year’s Day

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 06 Jan 2020

Selena Not Afraid – Photo by: Big Horn County Sheriff

HARDIN, Mont. — The family of Selena Not Afraid, a 16-year-old teen female and tribal citizen of the Crow Tribe of Indians, who went missing on January 1, 2020 is seeking assistance from the public to locate her.

Law enforcement say Selena walked away from a broken down vehicle from a rest area between Hardin and Billings, Montana.

According to local press reports, the family believes that Not Afraid may have moved from the area and says the search also includes South Dakota and Wyoming.

Authorities say Selena was last seen wearing a black coat, grey sweater, blue jeans, and gray ankle boots.  She is 5’9″, 133 pounds, and has a scar near her mouth. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts — please call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at 406-665-9780 or dial 9-1-1.

