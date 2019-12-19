Donald Trump Impeached
Published December 18, 2019
Becomes Third President of the United States Impeached
WASHINGTON — Donald J. Trump has become only the third president of the United States to be impeached by Congress. Trump is the first-term president to be impeached. The divided Congress voted mainly along party-lines on both Articles of Impeachment.
The first Article of Impeachment on abuse of power; the second Article was for obstruction of Congress. Article One: 230 Yes; 197 – No votes; Article Two: 229 Yes votes – 198 No votes.
The vote came after an 8-hour debate that allowed Democrats to make their case in favor of impeachment and GOP members debating why they think Trump should not have been impeached.
Shortly before 7 pm, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), one of the first American Indian women to serve in Congress, addressed the House to voice her support of impeachment on both Articles of Impeachment.
Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), the other American Indian woman serving on Congress voted yes on both Articles. The two male American Indian members of Congress, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) and Rep. MarkWayne Mullin (R-OK), voted no on both Articles of Impeachment.
The matter will be sent to the United States Senate for trial that will take place in January 2020 – 10 months before the 2020 presidential election.
Donald Trump was in Battle Creek, Michigan making a campaign speech when the impeachment votes took place.