This Day in History: December 29, 1890 – Wounded Knee Massacre
WOUNDED KNEE — On December 29, 1890, some 150 Lakota men, women and children were massacred by the US 7th Calvary Regiment near Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Some estimate the actual number closer to 300.
Snowfall was heavy that December week. The Lakota ancestors killed that day were left in brutal frigid wintry plains of the reservation before a burial party came to bury them in one mass grave. The photograph of Big Foot’s frozen and contorted body is a symbol for all American Indians of what happened to our ancestors.
Yes, and this is the Day of Mourning. Crying out loud or silently, it helps to clean out the our deepest sorrow for all the inhumane acts to our forefathers/ancestors. The perpetrators will pay dearly upon their own deaths eternally and this is my solace. On the brighter side, we must remember the Big Foot Riders, an awesome inspiring ride bonding us each year and paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for us. Our Lakota/Dakota Advocates motto “We continue in this work of seeking justice for our people in memory of those great men and women who no longer walk among us, but whose passion and commitment to our cause still lights the way of how we work and travel today.”
Sad day in the history of Aboriginal peoples. Our history is so unknown to MSM or many educational institutions in North America.
I just wish history was accurately recording events. My heretage is European, Mexican and native American.
A dark day in the History of United States in particular that of the White man. It flies in the face of “the home of the free and the land of the brave”
I know there was a posthumous apology for this act of utter barbarism but it means nothing.
It pains me to think that the Native Americans have been wiped out of existence in today’s America.
THESE are the images that haunt my memory. As it should be. On a side note, the power here was going through an OUTAGE from roughly 5pm until 11:30pm almost midnight, last night on December 29th Eastern time zone. It was approximately 30 Degrees but felt much colder due to strong winds. Snow fell from time to time. It was just completley darkened neighborhoods, in just a 10 or so mile radius. Every candle was lit where I sat and waited just trying to keep warm in a cold house. Yet, to know the exact date of what took place in history on this day, it was nothing at all in comparisson. Maybe just a minor glimpse of it. TO OUR PEOPLE, I’am still here, even when I’am not, my spirit is with ALL OF YOU. My prayers are still for ALL OUR PEOPLE, in the desert and in the snow from the eastern states to the distant west.
What a strange coincidence Tribal, I thought about the exact same as you when our electricity went out at approximately 2 a.m. last week and for several hours. Yes, it was very cold and uncomfortable; yet our people were gunned down like a free-for-all trophy hunt. How can we forget the past atrocities, it just doesn’t vanish, instead one thinks of others as the Long Walk, Trail of Tears, Dakota 38+2. Is it to remember the sacrifices our ancestors have made for us so we can treat with other with care and respect today?
Your question Lena, yes. I believe that it truly does remain a painful part of the painful past and hurts us to the core today for this reason. So that we show honor to the few of us, who still exist today. Even the tribes that do have more members, in comparison to the rest of the country, there are not many. It’s a sad fact. I saw a video on YouTube of a water protector Native walking along in the snow, she walked on the highway as the wind blew harshly it kicked up the snow on the ground all around her. I watched her walking through that bitter cold weather, then the thought occurred to me. What if she were crying, tears rolling down as she felt the cold wind on her face. At times, this is how I see my people. Silent, deep sorrow in our hearts. No one else can fathom a mourning such as this, that we did not experience personally but yet FEEL IT as though we had. It does unite us, pushes us to carry on.
To avenge that Native Indian population should, while maintaining their roots, take benefit of the opportunities available to them outside their lands.
I am white 72 yrs old. My husband’s sister and I were best friends. They were Chippewa, known also as Ojibwa. We lived in a small town in northern Minnesota in the late 1950’s & early 1960’s. I lost many friends when I made my choice and married the man I loved so much. When I read things that I just read, it not only breaks my heart for what their ancestors suffered at the hands of MY ancestors, but it nauseates me. I could write much more, but this is not about me.
