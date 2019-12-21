Christianity Today: Trump Should Be Removed from Office
Published December 21, 2019
In an editorial on published Friday, Christianity Today says “Trump should be removed from office.” Given the president’s massive support from the evangelical right, the editorial is significant because it is a shift from the blind faith afforded to Trump from a group of believers who are said to have Christian values. His support from the Christian right has been baffling because Trump clearly does not display a whole lot of Christian values in his private life, nor in his governing skills.
The editorial is also significant because the late Reverend Billy Graham was a founder of Christianity Today.
Christianity Today writes the following on the Ukraine affair that led to Trump’s impeachment this past Wednesday:
The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.
The editorial goes on to question the ongoing support given to the immoral president by evangelicals who are a big part of the president’s base:
To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.
