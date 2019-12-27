Cherokee Nation, TPWA Partnering for Sanitation Improvement Project
Published December 27, 2019
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is partnering with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority to improve sanitation for the Indian Meadows subdivision.
Cherokee Nation officials met with board members of the TPWA on December 20 to announce the start of the project.
“This is a great opportunity for the Cherokee Nation to partner with the city of Tahlequah,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Access to improved sanitation is important for every community, and we are happy to work together to create better living conditions for future generations who live in this area.”
The Indian Meadows subdivision is made up of about 70 homes, with 42 of those being tribal citizens. The subdivision is one of the older lots in Tahlequah, with septic tanks providing sanitation methods. However septic tank systems can be problematic during heavy rains.
“The primary need is to protect the public health from a failing septic system,” said Director of the Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health and Engineering Billy Hix. “And because the homes out there are at an age where their systems have already failed or their failure is imminent, we feel a city sewer connection will benefit them not only for homes but for the surrounding neighbors and community in general.”
The Cherokee Nation received $1.13 million in Indian Health Service project funding to extend the TPWA sewer system to serve the homes in the Indian Meadows subdivision at Park Hill Road and Willis Road, and provide capacity for future service to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation East Park Hill addition as well as the Cherokee Heritage Center.
“We’re proud to be a partner with Cherokee Nation,” said Mike Doublehead, General Manager of TPWA. “It’s great working with a partner who has a vested interest in improving the quality of life for our community and our citizens.”
The project is still in the planning stage with TPWA engineers. The project is estimated for completion in about 12 months.