Cherokee Nation Businesses’ $20K Helps Create Memorable Christmas
Published December 24, 2019
Contribution supports gifts for children through Cherokee Nation Angel Project
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees are continuing an annual tradition of making Christmas dreams come true for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project.
Along with a $20,000 contribution from CNB, employees from the tribe, its business arm and entertainment properties personally adopted more than 700 angels.
“This generous donation from CNB ensures hundreds of Cherokee children in-need will have a Christmas wish fulfilled this holiday season,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Across our 14 counties, we are able to show our love and dedication to our youngest citizens. That’s the Cherokee way, to give back to our communities and our families this time of year.”
This marks the 14th consecutive year CNB and its employees have participated in adopting angels for the annual program.
“As a company, we take great pride in giving back to the Cherokee people and in supporting our friends, neighbors and communities,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for CNB. “Our employees are especially dedicated to supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project and its heartwarming mission to help families in need during the holidays.”
CNB’s contribution, including toy drives held at numerous casinos, helps the tribe’s holiday effort by providing gifts for children who might otherwise go without.
“This year there are approximately 1,900 Angels signed up for the Angel Project,” said Misty Blunt, prevention manager for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare. “Without this generous donation from Cherokee Nation Businesses the project would not be nearly as successful. We truly appreciate their help in making Christmas brighter for many Cherokee children and their families.”
Children whose parents or caregivers applied for participation in the program are represented anonymously as angel ornaments hanging on Christmas trees located in various Cherokee Nation and CNB facilities. The Cherokee Nation Angel Project has successfully helped children in need for more than a decade.
The Cherokee Nation Angel Project assists Cherokee children who fall under low-income guidelines and reside within the Nation’s 14-county jurisdiction.