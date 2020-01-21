Body of Crow Teen, Selena Faye Not Afraid, Found by Search Team
Breaking News
HARDIN, Mont. — Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence C. Big Hair announced that the body of Selena Faye Not Afraid was found by Department of the Interior search team on Monday morning.
The 16-year-old teen went missing on New Year’s Day when she walked away from a broken-down vehicle at rest area between Harding and Billings, Montana.
“At about 1033 hours a Department of the Interior Team found her during a systematic grid search of an area southwest area along I-90 between Hardin and Billings,” said Sheriff Big Hair in a press statement released.
The sheriff says an autopsy will be conducted, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
The search for Selena gained national attention. Just Monday morning The New York Times published a story about her being missing and the tragic high number of Native females missing in Montana.