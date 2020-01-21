 Home / Currents / Body of Crow Teen, Selena Faye Not Afraid, Found by Search Team

Body of Crow Teen, Selena Faye Not Afraid, Found by Search Team

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 20 Jan 2020

Photo by: Big Horn County Sheriff

Breaking News

HARDIN, Mont. — Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence C. Big Hair announced that the body of Selena Faye Not Afraid was found by Department of the Interior search team on Monday morning.

The 16-year-old teen went missing on New Year’s Day when she walked away from a broken-down vehicle at rest area between Harding and Billings, Montana.

“At about 1033 hours a Department of the Interior Team found her during a systematic grid search of an area southwest area along I-90 between Hardin and Billings,” said Sheriff Big Hair in a press statement released.

The sheriff says an autopsy will be conducted, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The search for Selena gained national attention. Just Monday morning The New York Times published a story about her being missing and the tragic high number of Native females missing in Montana.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com