3 Samples Teaching Students to Build a Successful Career
Published December 18, 2019
It is not uncommon for the first steps in your professional life to be uncertain, mainly because when we face our first job, we have no experience in the working field. It is generally a time when most feel disoriented, that is not a bad sign, It’s just part of the experience. The problem is that if not addressed properly it might have negative consequences on the future of your working life. Luckily, there are people whose mission is to help you give these firsts steps in a safer manner. Keep reading and learn who can help you improve your job skills.
Teachers and professors
Of course, the first guides a student has are their teachers and professors. They are a figure of authority and an inspiration, so it’s only normal that students feel like they can go to them when they have doubts related to their future as professionals, especially in college.
People’s first jobs are usually a big challenge, and your college professor, who knows the drill in your working field, is the closest you can be to finding a guide with the experience you need. If you are starting to work in your profession before graduating, take them into account to find counseling. If you already graduated from school, stay in touch with them so you can keep that window of guidance open.
Writing tutors
Good writing is a skill required in almost every profession, but schools are not always successful in teaching students how to write. This is mainly because, in most colleges, writing is used as a way to evaluate them and not as a subject to be taught. When students have to write an essay and don’t know how to start, taking a look, for example, at the thousands of free essays online can be the inspiration needed. The thing is a little more complicated when they need to demonstrate their writing skills in a working situation.
In that case, the best you can do is find a great writing tutor. They can help you develop the writing skills to impress your boss and make you feel sure about your position. Also, this knowledge will complete your profile as a professional and be more effective in your job. You can contact one through a writing service or find a tutor in your university.
Youtubers
This might be hard to believe, but YouTubers have great potential to help you develop job skills in many professional areas. Tools like video tutorials didn’t exist a decade ago, and now are one of the best ways to learn how to do something. It makes sense if you consider that we are living in the era of the Internet, where self-taught professionals are becoming more and more common. So, instead of reading a bunch of books or having to call an old teacher, you can just go online and let another professional explain to you what you need to know.
Still, not everything is perfect and there are many charlatans on the internet. So, if you choose to follow the path of the YouTubers, make sure you are listening to someone who really knows what he’s talking about. When choosing YouTubers to follow for career advises, take these aspects into account:
- Look for their background.
- See some of their work.
- Check if they have certifications as professionals.
- Contrast his opinions, methods and techniques with those of other YouTubers.
If your research indicates that the Youtuber is legit, then go for it.
Whether if you are starting your professional life from school or if you are a newly graduated, having figures of authority to help is a relief. Remember, people’s first jobs are overwhelming, and you don’t have to go through it alone.