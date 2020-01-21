Toronto apparel firm launches new collection of hand-crafted parkas by Inuit designers
TORONTO — Apparel maker Canada Goose has launched a new collection for Project Atigi, a social entrepreneurship program featuring hand-crafted parkas by Inuit designers in Northern Canada.
Established in 2019, Project Atigi celebrates the heritage and craftsmanship that has enabled the Inuit to live in some of the planet’s most formidable climates and conditions. This year’s Project Atigi collection features 90-bespoke pieces, created by 18 Inuit designers from 12 communities across Inuit Nunangat in Northern Canada.
Proceeds from the sales of the Project Atigi collection will benefit Inuit communities across Canada through a partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), a federally registered charity that promotes the interests of more than 65,000 beneficiaries of Inuit land claims agreements in Canada on a wide variety of social, health, cultural, environmental and political issues and challenges on the national level.
“Project Atigi was born in the North, created by the North and for the North,” Canada Goose President and CEO Dani Reiss said in a statement. “We’re leveraging our global platform to share Inuit craftsmanship with the world and to create social entrepreneurship opportunities in the communities that inspire us. When you purchase a Project Atigi parka, you’re making an investment in the place and people that shape them.”