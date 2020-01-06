American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association to Host 2-Day “Go International” Training
Published January 6, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) is hosting its second “Go International” training in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 27-28, 2020. The purpose of the training is to provide best practices to tribes and tribal business entities that want to increase visist to Indian Country from international tourists.
In 2018, nearly five percent of the 40 million overseas visitors to the United States reported visiting an American Indian community. These travelers are known to stay longer in the United States than the average overseas traveler, visit more destinations and spend more money.
Native American visitor destinations not incorporating overseas marketing in their business plans risk missing out on a lucrative customer segment.
Why Attend Go International?
Designed to help tribal tourism businesses find success in the international marketplace, Go International features expert speakers and hands-on presentations that will guide tribal enterprises in conceptualizing and developing their tourism product(s) and promoting them to international travelers.
Hotel Information:
Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque
125 Second Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
800-380-5722
To receive the negotiated AIANTA rate, reservations must be made by Jan. 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. Please use the discount code “AINTA” when calling in your reservation or click here to reserve your room.
Agenda
Day 1 – January 27, 2020
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Continental Breakfast
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Welcome & Introductions
Sherry L. Rupert, Executive Director, AIANTA
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Introduction – Which international markets are right for your tourism product
Monica Poling, Marketing & PR Manager, AIANTA
10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Break
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Visitor Assessments – Learn how to ask your existing customer what they think about your tourism product
Linda Cooley, Yurok Tribe
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lunch (on own)
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Itinerary Planning – How to develop an itinerary that international visitors can’t wait to experience
Chris Pilley, Rocky Mountain Holiday Tours, LLC
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Pricing – Correctly pricing your product is one of the most important roads to success in the tourism industry
Chris Pilley, Rocky Mountain Holiday Tours, LLC
3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Break
3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Marketing – Learn how to define your target market and develop a marketing plan to match
Christophe Ghaye, Destination America
Day 2 – January 28, 2020
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Continental Breakfast
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Plan Your Pitch – Break into small groups with other Tribes to develop and perfect your sales pitch
Monica Poling, Marketing & PR Manager, AIANTA
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lunch (on own)
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Product Presentation – Present your product to industry experts and get ideas on next steps
Chris Pilley, Rocky Mountain Holiday Tours, LLC and Christophe Ghaye, Destination America
For more information, contact Sherrie Bowman at sbowman@aianta.org or 505.209.2479, or Glenda Toledo at gtoledo@aianta.org or 505.433.2120.